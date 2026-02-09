Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit White House: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the White House later this year. The announcement was made during an NBC News interview, which was recorded on Wednesday. On the same day, Trump and Xi had a wide-ranging discussion over a call covering trade issues, Taiwan tensions, Russia's war in Ukraine, and Iran's situation.

Diplomatic exchange Trump's potential visit to China Trump is likely to visit China in April, before Xi's trip to the US. Since returning to the White House a year ago, Trump has imposed tariffs on steel, automobiles, and other products as part of his policy agenda. Despite these trade tensions, a broad truce was reached last spring after a major escalation.

Security concerns Caution on arms sales to Taiwan During their recent conversation, Xi warned Trump to proceed with caution on arms sales to Taiwan. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and is sensitive to any military support it receives from the US. Despite efforts by both countries to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing, they remain economically intertwined.

Diplomatic optimism Hope for peaceful resolution of bilateral issues Xi also expressed hope that bilateral issues, including trade, could be resolved peacefully. He said, "By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge a right way for the two countries to get along." Trump described their conversation as "excellent" and acknowledged its importance in maintaining good relations between the two nations.

