Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit White House: Donald Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the White House later this year. The announcement was made during an NBC News interview, which was recorded on Wednesday. On the same day, Trump and Xi had a wide-ranging discussion over a call covering trade issues, Taiwan tensions, Russia's war in Ukraine, and Iran's situation.
Diplomatic exchange
Trump's potential visit to China
Trump is likely to visit China in April, before Xi's trip to the US. Since returning to the White House a year ago, Trump has imposed tariffs on steel, automobiles, and other products as part of his policy agenda. Despite these trade tensions, a broad truce was reached last spring after a major escalation.
Security concerns
Caution on arms sales to Taiwan
During their recent conversation, Xi warned Trump to proceed with caution on arms sales to Taiwan. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and is sensitive to any military support it receives from the US. Despite efforts by both countries to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing, they remain economically intertwined.
Diplomatic optimism
Hope for peaceful resolution of bilateral issues
Xi also expressed hope that bilateral issues, including trade, could be resolved peacefully. He said, "By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge a right way for the two countries to get along." Trump described their conversation as "excellent" and acknowledged its importance in maintaining good relations between the two nations.
Nuclear negotiations
US calls for 3-way talks on nuclear weapons limits
Meanwhile, the US has called for three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons. However, Beijing has so far rejected joining disarmament negotiations "at this stage." This development comes as part of ongoing efforts to reset ties between the world's top two economies after years of trade tensions and geopolitical disputes.