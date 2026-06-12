Trump nominates Jay Clayton as new intelligence chief
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has nominated Jay Clayton as the new director of national intelligence, replacing his earlier controversial choice, Bill Pulte. Clayton is currently the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and was chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Trump's previous nominee, Pulte, faced criticism from lawmakers for his lack of experience in intelligence-gathering, coupled with the politically sensitive investigations he opened against Trump's Democratic adversaries.
Political backing
Clayton's bipartisan support in Congress
Clayton's nomination has received bipartisan support in Congress. Republican Senator John Thune praised him as "I think he's considered to be a very qualified professional with a great skill set for managing a complex problem set." Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Mark Warner called Clayton "very qualified." CIA Director John Ratcliffe had also pushed for Clayton to lead the Office of the Director of National Security.
Legal expertise
Clayton's high-profile cases as US Attorney for Manhattan
As US Attorney for Manhattan, Clayton has overseen high-profile cases such as the drug trafficking case against former Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. His office also reviewed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and led a case against an Iraqi man accused of plotting attacks on US soil on behalf of Iran. Trump's previous choice, Pulte, was accused of using his position at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to target Trump's perceived enemies with criminal referrals over mortgage fraud claims.
Financial background
Clayton's Wall Street work under scrutiny
During his time at the SEC, Clayton was involved in negotiating bailouts during the financial crisis of 2007-2008. He played a key role in Bear Stearns's sale to JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway's rescue of Goldman Sachs. However, some of his Wall Street work has come under scrutiny due to potential conflicts of interest when he was nominated to lead the US SEC in 2017.
Director transition
Outgoing DNI Gabbard to leave post on June 30
The outgoing director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, will leave the post on June 30. Her departure comes amid a controversy over Pulte's appointment and the failed passage of a short-term extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in the House of Representatives. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized that "Pulte has to go" from his DNI role due to national security concerns.