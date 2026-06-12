Trump nominates Jay Clayton as new intelligence chief

Financial background

Clayton's Wall Street work under scrutiny

During his time at the SEC, Clayton was involved in negotiating bailouts during the financial crisis of 2007-2008. He played a key role in Bear Stearns's sale to JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway's rescue of Goldman Sachs. However, some of his Wall Street work has come under scrutiny due to potential conflicts of interest when he was nominated to lead the US SEC in 2017.