Trump associates joke about Nicki Minaj as press secretary
World
At a Michigan rally, Donald Trump's close associates joked about rapper Nicki Minaj joining his team as White House press secretary, even calling her "beautiful ass" out loud.
The idea came from Trump's close associates, who pointed out how vocal Minaj has been in supporting him.
Nicki Minaj vows support in Michigan
Minaj has shown up for Trump before, even flying with him on Air Force One, and at this event, she promised to keep backing his future moves.
The rally was all about energizing Republicans ahead of the midterms in Michigan, a key battleground state.
Trump also took a moment to clear up past comments about Senator Jon Husted's athletic background, keeping the focus on boosting his party's chances.