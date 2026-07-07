Trump departs for NATO summit, credits Turkey's Erdogan factor
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has departed for Ankara for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. Speaking to reporters before his departure from Joint Base Andrews, Trump said his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a major factor in his decision to attend the summit. "If not for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President Erdogan, I don't think I would've gone to it," he said.
Summit focus
Summit to address defense spending, regional security, ongoing conflicts
The NATO summit will discuss defense spending, regional security, and ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia. Ahead of the trip, Trump notified Congress about plans to sell General Electric F110 fighter jet engines to Turkey. The engines are meant for Turkey's indigenous fifth-generation KAAN fighter program. This move signals a major shift in US-Turkey defense ties under Trump's administration.
Program reinstatement
Trump open to discuss Turkey's return to F-35 program
Trump has also expressed willingness to discuss Turkey's possible reinstatement in the F-35 fighter jet program. Ankara was removed from the program in 2019 after purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense system, which led to US sanctions and restrictions on defense cooperation. Despite his warm remarks about Erdogan, Trump is expected to push NATO allies for a significant increase in defense spending.
Spending expectations
US pushing NATO allies to raise defense budgets
The US administration is pushing member states to increase their defense budgets to 5% of GDP over the next decade. "President Trump fully expects that all allies will step up immediately and get on the path to 5%," said US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker. Along with NATO sessions, Trump is likely to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders during his visit.
Diplomatic discussions
Trump expected to meet Syria's new President Ahmad al-Sharaa
Trump's meetings at the NATO summit are expected to focus on regional conflicts, especially the ongoing war in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end it. He is also likely to meet Syria's new President Ahmad al-Sharaa after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. These discussions will likely revolve around regional security and Syria's role in stabilizing neighboring Lebanon.