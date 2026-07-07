Trump will attend the NATO summit at Ankara

Trump departs for NATO summit, credits Turkey's Erdogan factor

By Snehil Singh 09:54 am Jul 07, 202609:54 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has departed for Ankara for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. Speaking to reporters before his departure from Joint Base Andrews, Trump said his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a major factor in his decision to attend the summit. "If not for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President Erdogan, I don't think I would've gone to it," he said.