Trump backs Commerce Secretary Lutnick amid NVIDIA China chips controversy
President Trump is standing by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, even as controversy swirls over NVIDIA's sale of advanced AI chips to China.
Critics have questioned Lutnick's handling of export controls, but Trump said he was not planning to replace Howard Lutnick, saying, "Our country is now stronger than ever before."
Jensen Huang steps down after affair
Things got messier after Jensen Huang stepped down as NVIDIA CEO following news of his affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.
Still, Trump says he has no problem if Huang returns to the company.
All this comes right before Trump's big meeting with Chinese President Xi at the APEC summit, a moment that could shape U.S.-China tech relations going forward.