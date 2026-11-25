Trump backs Jensen Huang despite US concerns over Alice Huang
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is back at work after rumors of an affair with Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects has ties to Chinese intelligence.
President Trump pushed for Jensen's return, saying he's crucial for America's AI leadership.
But Trump's recent comments on CNBC don't quite line up with what US agencies are saying, and a Newsweek report points out four big contradictions in how Trump handled the whole situation.
Investigations continue into Alice Huang links
Trump said Huang was not a spy, even though US intelligence raised red flags about Alice Huang. He also said NVIDIA's board was comfortable with Jensen coming back.
Trump said there was no national security threat and no evidence against Alice. Ongoing investigations suggest officials still have concerns about her alleged links to Chinese intelligence and possible risks tied to China.
This whole episode puts NVIDIA right at the center of the bigger U.S.-China tech rivalry and raises questions about trust, transparency, and how companies handle sensitive situations like this.