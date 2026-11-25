Trump said Huang was not a spy, even though US intelligence raised red flags about Alice Huang. He also said NVIDIA's board was comfortable with Jensen coming back.

Trump said there was no national security threat and no evidence against Alice. Ongoing investigations suggest officials still have concerns about her alleged links to Chinese intelligence and possible risks tied to China.

This whole episode puts NVIDIA right at the center of the bigger U.S.-China tech rivalry and raises questions about trust, transparency, and how companies handle sensitive situations like this.