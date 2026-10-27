Trump backs Netanyahu ahead of October 27 vote citing Iran
With Israel's big election coming up on October 27, 2026, US President Donald Trump is openly supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party.
Trump says this support is all about standing strong against Iran.
The stakes are high: Netanyahu's political future might just depend on how things play out.
Gadi Eisenkot rejects unity government proposal
Netanyahu's hold on power isn't just about winning votes; it also depends on tricky coalition talks after the election.
There's buzz that some in Trump's circle have privately discussed with Israeli officials the possibility of a unity government between Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, but Eisenkot has already shot down that idea.
All these moves are happening amid tensions over Iran, so whoever leads Israel next will have some big decisions to make for the country and the region.