Trump blames Democrats's midterm wins for over $6T market plunge
President Donald Trump says the recent more than $6 trillion plunge in the US stock market is because of Democratic wins in the November 2026 midterms.
He pointed out that the Nasdaq dropped 20% and warned things could get worse if current policies stay.
Trump also suggested these election results are linked to rising tensions with Iran and unstable oil prices.
S&P 500 down 7 days
The stock market has been on a losing streak, with the S&P 500 falling for seven days straight and the Nasdaq posting its worst week since 2020.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed investor worries about Democratic policies and moves by the Federal Reserve.
Tech analyst Dan Ives added that talk of new AI regulations after the elections and NVIDIA's recent volatility have made tech investors especially nervous, saying, "perfect storm" for tech stocks.