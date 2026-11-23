Trump calls Putin his 'friend' at summit while DNI rebuts
At a recent summit with Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping, President Trump called Putin his "friend," which raised some eyebrows.
US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that while leaders sometimes use friendly terms in diplomacy, "He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all," especially considering Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Schumer and Tusk condemn Trump's meeting
Trump's comments got plenty of pushback. Top Democrat Chuck Schumer called the meeting a "historic embarrassment," and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, "Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be."
Clayton also said, "In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely," and that he called the meeting "historic" and "remarkable."