Trump calls Reuters reporter 'disgusting' after Kansas travel question
World
President Trump called a Reuters reporter "disgusting" and told him to "put yourself in shape" after the reporter asked about his decision not to travel to Kansas.
The exchange put a spotlight on how Trump sometimes responds to tough questions with personal remarks.
Trump backs Sen. Roger Marshall
Even with the Kansas and Iowa rallies scrapped, Trump says he's still backing Sen. Roger Marshall and isn't slowing down.
His team is rolling out tele-rallies across at least 19 states, including those two.
Since October 1, Trump has already held 25 rallies nationwide and plans to keep campaigning, with Florida up next on his schedule.