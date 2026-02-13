Trump confirms meeting with Xi in China in April

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed his visit to China in April, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping . Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I'll be visiting President Xi Jinping in April. He's coming here later in the year, and I look forward to it." However, he did not provide specific dates for his trip to China .

Diplomatic dialogue Call between Trump and Xi on February 4 The announcement comes after a 90-minute phone call between Trump and Xi on February 4. The conversation was largely centered on trade issues and included discussions on other geopolitical concerns like Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Taiwan. On Truth Social, Trump described the call as having "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries."

Reciprocal invitations Xi's invitation to Melania and Trump's reciprocation During their call, Xi had invited First Lady Melania Trump and the US President to visit China. The invitation was reciprocated by Trump, who said he looked forward to this exchange between the two nations. "As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," Trump wrote China's state media Xinhua reported that Xi stressed the importance of China-US relations and noted their successful meeting in Busan last year.

Advertisement