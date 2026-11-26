Trump criticizes New York Times's David Sanger over credit omission
On Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump went after New York Times journalist David Sanger on Truth Social, upset that Sanger didn't credit him in an article about the stock market's reaction to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's return.
Sanger's piece pointed to Trump's tariffs and foreign policy moves as reasons for recent market swings.
Trump blames election for market drop
Trump used his post to highlight his tax cuts, deregulation, and military wins, while blaming the November Third Election results for the current market drop.
He also pointed out that even though the Dow fell 2,100 points this month, GDP growth was revised up to 4.3%.
Trump wrote that "Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results," while using the holiday as another moment to fire back at critics.