Trump defends ties with Kim and Xi at Ohio rally
World
At a recent Ohio rally, US President Donald Trump explained why he's kept up friendly ties with leaders like North Korea's Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping.
His take? You need good relationships with countries that have nuclear weapons (Trump pointed out that North Korea has nuclear weapons) so keeping things cordial is just smart diplomacy.
Trump vows to stop Iran nukes
Trump also drew a hard line on Iran, saying his administration would never let them get a nuclear weapon, a contrast to his approach with North Korea, which already has them.
The rally itself was a boost for Vivek Ramaswamy's run for Ohio governor; Ramaswamy and Trump have been political allies, with Trump's support giving Ramaswamy extra momentum on the campaign trail.