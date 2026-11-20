Trump delays Iran decision until new year amid Netanyahu pressure
President Trump has said he will wait until the beginning of the new year before deciding his next move on Iran, even though Israel's prime minister, Netanyahu, is pressing for a fresh bombing campaign against Tehran.
This move signals a cautious approach from the US holding back from escalating things further, at least for now.
Secretary Rubio urges sanctions on Iran
After meetings between top Israeli and US officials about Iran possibly advancing its chemical weapons, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested tougher economic sanctions instead of launching attacks.
He also pitched this idea to G7 foreign ministers, hoping that hitting Iran's economy will slow down its military plans without triggering more conflict.
The White House is still weighing all options, especially since there are concerns about possible retaliation in the Gulf region.