Trump deposition moved Jan 22 2027 in $10bn BBC suit
Donald Trump just got an extension to give his side of the story in Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC.
Instead of this December, he now has until January 22, 2027, to be questioned under oath, a change made because he was unavailable this year due to his schedule and the nature of his profession.
The deadline for gathering evidence was also pushed back a bit.
BBC says Jan 6 comments edited
The BBC claims Trump's comments from his January 6, 2021, rally were edited by its network in a misleading way.
It wants him questioned since his team already grilled several BBC witnesses.
Both sides agreed that no more depositions of certain BBC staff will happen until after Trump's turn.
Trump family members could be subpoenaed
There's talk that Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner might be subpoenaed depending on how things unfold.
The trial is set for May 3, 2027, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, so this legal drama isn't wrapping up any time soon.