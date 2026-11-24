Trump dismisses Alice Huang spy rumors, mentions NVIDIA CEO exit
Donald Trump is brushing off rumors that Alice Huang, who had an affair with NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang, is a Chinese spy.
In a recent CNBC chat, he called out the stereotypes about Chinese women and said he doesn't buy the accusations against Alice.
This whole situation reportedly had initially led to his stepping down as CEO.
Trump backs NVIDIA sales to Megaspeed
Despite talk of Alice's possible ties to Chinese intelligence, Trump backed NVIDIA's chip sales to Megaspeed, even though it's on the US trade blacklist.
He also hinted that if Jensen felt unfairly treated, he might consider heading up Huawei in China, highlighting just how tense things are between the US and China in tech right now.