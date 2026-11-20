Trump dozes in Shenzhen APEC as Peng highlights Lingnan heritage
At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, US President Donald Trump was seen dozing off during a speech, a moment that quickly caught everyone's attention and served as a reminder of just how exhausting these global events can be.
The summit itself was packed with high-stakes talks and cultural exchanges, including China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, highlighting Lingnan heritage.
Shenzhen summit spotlights culture, security, tech
Beyond the headlines, the event blended tradition with diplomacy: think Peng Liyuan's modern-meets-classic outfit and a special performance of Sukiyaki for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Delegations were filled with aides, diplomats and policy specialists reflecting each nation's priorities.
Security was tight too, with the likely presence of nuclear briefcases accompanying some leaders, Putin's limousine, Trump's vehicle "The Beast," and the new Air Force One on display.
Plus, Shenzhen wowed visitors with its technology-driven development, proving these summits are as much about innovation as politics.