Beyond the headlines, the event blended tradition with diplomacy: think Peng Liyuan's modern-meets-classic outfit and a special performance of Sukiyaki for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Delegations were filled with aides, diplomats and policy specialists reflecting each nation's priorities.

Security was tight too, with the likely presence of nuclear briefcases accompanying some leaders, Putin's limousine, Trump's vehicle "The Beast," and the new Air Force One on display.

Plus, Shenzhen wowed visitors with its technology-driven development, proving these summits are as much about innovation as politics.