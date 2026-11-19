Trump hints U.S.-Iran relations could change after January 1
President Trump is hinting that things could change between the US and Iran after January 1.
In a Fox News chat, he called Iran's behavior "nasty" and said, "We'll see what happens after January 1," following reports about a possible "dirty bomb" threat in Washington.
Trump said there were indications Iran was looking at biological or chemical weapons, adding to the tension.
Iran calls bomb threat 'baseless'
Iran has denied any involvement in the bomb threat, calling it "baseless."
Still, Trump says there are signs Iran could use banned weapons because of nuclear restrictions.
Israeli intelligence has noticed Iran boosting its military power and shared this with the US.