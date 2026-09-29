Trump, Johnson convene White House AI leaders on regulation, America.gov

This meeting spotlights how split US leaders are on AI's future.

Trump is all in for fast, open development to beat China, but many lawmakers want tighter rules because of risks to society, echoing warnings from companies like OpenAI.

Environmental concerns about massive data centers add another layer of debate, especially with elections coming up.

The House is on recess through early November and senators soon to head home to campaign, do not expect major new AI laws just yet.