Trump, Johnson convene White House AI leaders on regulation, America.gov
Today, President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are set to convene a White House lunch meeting with top AI leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, SpaceX executive Elon Musk, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
The goal? Tackle growing demands to regulate AI, while also launching America.gov, a new government platform powered by AI.
Lawmakers divided, major AI laws unlikely
This meeting spotlights how split US leaders are on AI's future.
Trump is all in for fast, open development to beat China, but many lawmakers want tighter rules because of risks to society, echoing warnings from companies like OpenAI.
Environmental concerns about massive data centers add another layer of debate, especially with elections coming up.
The House is on recess through early November and senators soon to head home to campaign, do not expect major new AI laws just yet.