Netanyahu blindsided by Trump's Iran strike cancellation: Report
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly caught off guard when United States President Donald Trump called off planned strikes on Iran. The surprise came as Trump announced that negotiations with Iranian leaders had been approved, leading to the cancellation of military actions. Axios reported that Netanyahu has been in the dark about US-Iran negotiations and has reached out to allies for information.
Political pressure
Divergence in war interests
The divergence in war interests between the US and Israel has been evident. Trump is under pressure to resolve the conflict due to rising petrol prices ahead of the midterm elections, while Netanyahu faces similar pressures at home to achieve the goals he set at the start of the fighting. However, although they have been allies since the initial stages of the conflict, their end goals have started to differ.
Agreement details
Israel not part of US-Iran deal, says PM office
Following Trump's announcement, the Israeli PM's office clarified that Tel Aviv is not part of the Washington-Tehran memorandum. Nevertheless, it appreciated Trump's commitment to include provisions for removing enriched nuclear material and dismantling enrichment infrastructure in the final agreement. Despite this, Netanyahu's actions have sometimes contradicted US interests, such as ordering strikes on Iran against Trump's wishes last week.
Public criticism
Trump's frustrations with Netanyahu
Trump's frustrations with Netanyahu have also been publicly aired. In a recent podcast interview, Trump acknowledged that he criticized Netanyahu over the phone for escalating tensions in Lebanon and called him "fucking crazy." He had reportedly expressed his anger by saying, "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**." Despite providing strong support to Netanyahu during his second term, Trump's willingness to end the war has put Netanyahu in a tough spot.
Public opinion
Most Israelis support continuing the fight with Iran
A recent poll by the Institute for National Security Studies revealed that most Israelis support continuing the fight with Iran. The survey found only 37% satisfaction among the population with the current outcomes. This public sentiment adds pressure on Netanyahu as he navigates between US demands and domestic expectations ahead of elections later this year.