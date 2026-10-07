Trump blames France student protests on Islam, mass migration

Their demands do not concern religion or immigration but focus instead on understaffing and lack of funding.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd on the fringes of marches in Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes and Toulouse, among other cities.

The ‌marches drew more than 250,000 people in dozens of cities, according to the interior ministry.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said at least 24 schools have been vandalized or burned.