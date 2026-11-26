Trump may meet Gadi Eisenkot if he becomes prime minister
If Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar Party, becomes Israel's next prime minister, the White House is considering a meeting between him and US President Donald Trump.
The goal? To boost U.S.-Israel ties and talk about big security worries in the region, especially Iran.
This move also fits with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid's special committee to examine improving ties, including trying to convince Washington not to suspend military aid.
Avigdor Liberman backs Eisenkot amid setbacks
Eisenkot is working to form a coalition, with Avigdor Liberman backing his chances for a "clear Jewish majority."
But talks have hit bumps: negotiations with United Torah Judaism were progressing "very nicely," and Yair Golan's Democrats hit pause over Eisenkot's outreach to Netanyahu's Likud.
Golan urges everyone to put unity first so urgent national issues can be tackled quickly.