Trump Media's $3.8B defamation suit against Washington Post dismissed

Legal battles

Trump Media has previously sued other outlets

Trump Media has a history of lawsuits over news coverage it deemed false. A defamation lawsuit against The Guardian and others was dismissed by another Florida judge last November. The company initially filed an amended complaint but dropped the matter altogether in April. In May, while awaiting the judge's ruling, The Post published a correction to its 2023 story stating that "discovery in the ongoing litigation has established" two assertions in the story were incorrect.