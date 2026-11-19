Trump meets Putin and Xi in Shenzhen on nuclear reductions
Big news on the global stage: President Trump just sat down with Russia's Putin and China's Xi in Shenzhen, days after attending the Quad meeting in Manila.
The main focus? Cutting back on nuclear weapons and stopping their spread, especially when it comes to Iran.
This meeting signals that the US might be moving toward more direct talks with major world powers, instead of just keeping things tense.
Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine peace
Trump and Putin also talked about finding a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump sounded hopeful about working together for peace and even called out "rogue globalist organizations" like the International Criminal Court.
Overall, this approach is a clear break from past US policies that leaned more on confrontation than conversation, maybe opening doors for fresh solutions to big international problems.