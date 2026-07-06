Trump reignites feud with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Rebuttal

Meloni calls Trump's allegations 'completely made up'

Meloni has strongly rejected Trump's allegations, calling them "completely made up." She insisted that "neither I nor Italy ever beg," and defended Italy's sovereignty over US military bases. Responding to Trump's criticism, she said, "President Trump, these constant unprovoked attacks are senseless." Further defending her position on US military bases in Italy, she said their use is governed by agreements that "cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister."