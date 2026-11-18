Trump names Chris LaNeve Army chief after helicopter flyover
Donald Trump has tapped Gen. Chris LaNeve to lead the US Army, following a sudden leadership change.
LaNeve had been serving as interim chief since April, after the previous chief, Gen. Randy George, had insisted on an official investigation into an unauthorized 28 March army helicopter flyover near the Tennessee home of musician Kid Rock, which Hegseth blocked.
The quick switch-up and LaNeve's rapid promotion have stirred debate in Washington.
Lawmakers question LaNeve's 4-star promotion
LaNeve is no newbie: he's led the 82nd Airborne Division and the Eighth Army in Korea, and studied at the University of Arizona, Central Michigan University, and the US Army Command and General Staff College.
Still, lawmakers are questioning his fast rise to four-star general.