Trump praises Israeli plumber Yaniv Hayoun for stopping Flydubai hijacking
World
US President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to Yaniv Hayoun, an Israeli plumber who stepped in and stopped a hijacking attempt on a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv on October 2, 2026.
When the co-pilot tried to crash the plane, Hayoun acted fast and helped save 170 people on board.
Huckabee gives Hayoun signed MAGA hat
Trump called Hayoun a "Trump fan" in a Truth Social video. Trump said, "He saved that flight yesterday. He did an amazing job." Trump also said, "What a job he did - he's a hero."
As a thank you, Mike Huckabee handed Hayoun a signed MAGA hat from Trump.
Hayoun shared that he learned what to do from watching Air Disasters on TV and said Israelis really appreciate Trump's support.