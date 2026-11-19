Trump preparing to attend Shenzhen summit draws US lawmakers' criticism
President Trump is catching flak from US lawmakers after preparing to participate in a summit in Shenzhen with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, two leaders often called "dictators" by critics.
Some, like Senator Mazie Hirono, worry about what Trump might have said at the summit.
Others, including Senator Tim Kaine, are frustrated that Ukraine wasn't even at the table when its conflict was discussed.
Lawmakers divided over Trump's APEC approach
Not everyone sees the summit the same way.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks Trump's focus on Xi and Putin shows misplaced priorities, while Republican Rick Scott is more optimistic about Trump's ability to get results.
Senator John Curtis says it's time for the US to clearly define who its real allies are.
Either way, Trump's direct approach at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit has definitely stirred up debate back home.