Why Trump's hair is at center of GOP leadership dispute
What's the story
A leadership battle at the Republican National Committee (RNC) has led to the scrutiny of hair and makeup services for President Donald Trump and other Republican officials. Some members are now calling for an audit of these spending decisions. The controversy comes as a small group of members seek to oust Trump's handpicked chairman, Joe Gruters, and replace him with co-chair KC Crosbie after the GOP's midterm losses.
Leadership challenge
Crosbie's challenge after GOP's midterm losses
In a letter, Crosbie called the defeats "a serious setback" and demanded transparency from the RNC.
The spending controversy has become a focal point for her supporters who question how the party could lose despite raising more money than Democrats.
Oscar Brock, an RNC member from Tennessee, told AP there is "a groundswell of support for a forensic audit."
"....there's so much frustration that Chairman Gruters didn't pull his weight in this election," he said.
Supporters
Crosbie remains a vocal Trump supporter
Crosbie continues to be a vocal Trump supporter who backs his "Make America Great Again" agenda, but her opponents view her move as a direct challenge to the president and his power.
Patti Lyman, an RNC member from Virginia, said it would be "catastrophic" and "insulting" to the party's base "to keep the same leadership and pretend that we don't need to do anything different, that we don't need new players and a new plan."
Expense defense
Gruters defends RNC's spending
Gruters defended the RNC's spending in a letter to members last week.
He acknowledged their concerns but defended the spending, including a $22,500 payment for "hospitality space" at a golf event.
He also defended the RNC's decision to cover "hair and make-up services" for Trump, Karoline Leavitt, JD Vance and other officials.
"This was a request made of us so that the expense did not fall to taxpayers," Gruters wrote. "We felt this was a request we could accommodate."
Future implications
RNC spent $59,000 on media preparation
The RNC reportedly spent $59,000 on "media preparation" for MAGA leaders in 2025.
Crosbie, the RNC's second-in-command, announced her bid for leadership two days after the November 3 election. Her move allegedly angered both the White House and Gruters's supporters, as no heads-up was given.
The president later released a lengthy statement on his Truth Social social media platform hailing Gruters as a "MAGA Warrior" and giving him his "Complete and Total Endorsement."