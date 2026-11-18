In a letter, Crosbie called the defeats "a serious setback" and demanded transparency from the RNC.

The spending controversy has become a focal point for her supporters who question how the party could lose despite raising more money than Democrats.

Oscar Brock, an RNC member from Tennessee, told AP there is "a groundswell of support for a forensic audit."

"....there's so much frustration that Chairman Gruters didn't pull his weight in this election," he said.