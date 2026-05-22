Trump says he may miss son's wedding amid Iran war 

US President Donald Trump 's son, Donald Trump Jr., will marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson this weekend on a private island in the Bahamas, sources confirmed to CNN but his father could miss the wedding. The guest list for the intimate ceremony is limited to immediate family and close friends, totaling under 50 people. President Trump has not publicly committed to attending the event due to scheduling conflicts and security concerns amid the Iran war.

Timing issues President Trump's thoughts on missing son's wedding One source told CNN that Trump will not be attending. Speaking to reporters, Trump acknowledged the timing of his son's wedding is challenging, citing international issues like Iran. "This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things," he said. "That's one I can't win on," he added. "If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't...I get killed...by the fake news, of course," he said, referring to possibly negative press coverage.

Family background Trump Jr's previous marriage and Vanessa's health struggles This will be Trump Jr.'s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years until their divorce in 2018. He shares five children with Vanessa: Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. If the wedding takes place this weekend, as reported, it will come just a few days after Vanessa revealed that she has breast cancer. On Wednesday, May 20, the former model posted a "personal health update" on Instagram, detailing her diagnosis.

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