'Not going to impact deal': Trump on Iran-Israel strikes
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that the recent strikes between Israel and Iran will not impact peace negotiations with Tehran. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump told the Financial Times, adding, "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots," referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump's statement comes after Israel launched strikes in Beirut, Lebanon, and Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israeli targets.
Diplomatic pressure
Trump asks Israel to halt attacks for Iran deal
Despite the hostilities, Trump remains optimistic about reaching a peace deal. He has urged Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon to create space for negotiations with Iran. In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump asked him not to carry out further strikes, saying they were "close to doing something good in terms of a deal," according to Axios.
Escalating tensions
Iran fires missiles at Israeli targets in Beirut
Iran launched missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Beirut. Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated that they had targeted the Ramat David air base, near Nazareth. The Israeli military said its defense systems intercepted these missiles, according to Reuters. Five hours after Iran launched missiles at Israel, Netanyahu had not yet publicly commented on the attack.
Market impact
Oil prices surge as conflict escalates
The recent hostilities have pushed oil prices up by over 2% in early trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent futures climbing back above $95 a barrel. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for targeting Ramat David air base near Nazareth. The Israeli military confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran and intercepted by its defense systems.
Ongoing negotiations
US-Iran talks continue amid ongoing conflict
Israel has since retaliated with its military targeting western and central Iran. Iranian state TV reported explosions in three cities after Israel said its air force had struck military targets in central and western Iran. Trump has repeatedly said that Washington and Tehran are close to an agreement to end the war. However, Tehran has long said any peace deal would depend on a ceasefire in Lebanon.