Trump said Netanyahu 'doesn't call the shots'

'Not going to impact deal': Trump on Iran-Israel strikes

By Snehil Singh 08:24 am Jun 08, 202608:24 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has said that the recent strikes between Israel and Iran will not impact peace negotiations with Tehran. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump told the Financial Times, adding, "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots," referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump's statement comes after Israel launched strikes in Beirut, Lebanon, and Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israeli targets.