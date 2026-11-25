Trump says not rushing press secretary pick after Zacharia's exit
Donald Trump says he's in no rush to pick a new White House press secretary after Katie Zacharia's quick exit.
He told the New York Post that since he talks to the media so often himself, he doesn't really need someone else speaking for him right now.
Finding a replacement for Karoline Leavitt, who left in August to focus on family but still supports him, hasn't been easy either.
Trump praises Anna Kelly
Zacharia only had one official briefing before stepping down, but officials say she handled it well under pressure.
In the meantime, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly is getting praise from Trump for stepping up while they search for a permanent pick.
For now, Trump seems happy keeping things direct and personal with reporters instead of rushing into a new appointment.