Trump says Putin ready to negotiate Ukraine peace, blames Zelenskyy
Donald Trump claims that Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate peace in Ukraine, sharing that the Russian leader told him so in a recent call.
Trump pointed fingers at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not being willing to compromise, and also highlighted that Zelenskyy hasn't held an election since Russia invaded in 2022.
US eases Russian diesel sanctions
Things got even more heated after Trump announced a deal easing US sanctions on Russian diesel, a move Zelenskyy called "weak."
Trump said he'd warned Zelenskyy not to target Russian refineries, arguing it could make global fuel shortages worse with everything else happening in the world.
In response, negotiators from the US Ukraine, and Europe gathered in Miami to discuss what all this means for the ongoing conflict.