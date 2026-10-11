Trump says Russia Ukraine agreement halts energy attacks Zelenskyy unaware
World
Donald Trump just announced in a Truth Social post that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to stop long-range energy attacks starting October 11, 2026.
The twist? Ukraine's President Zelenskyy hadn't heard about it and called the claim "news to me."
Zelenskyy conditionally backs ceasefire
Zelenskyy said he'd go along with a cease-fire if Russia's Putin agrees too, but there's doubt in Kyiv since Russian attacks are reportedly still happening.
This latest announcement highlights the ongoing tension between Trump and Zelenskyy: Trump has questioned US support for Ukraine, while Zelenskyy keeps asking Washington for more help against Russia.