Trump says US met mediators amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
World
Donald Trump claims US officials recently talked with mediators about Iran, as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran wants to reopen the strait, a waterway, in exchange for economic relief, but the US has already turned down that offer.
Waltz says US rejected Iran proposal
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was set to meet with go-betweens in New York to push this proposal.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington had rejected the proposal, claiming Tehran had sought sanctions relief and access to "billions in frozen assets" before negotiations on its nuclear program.
Araghchi responded by saying Iran is open to both diplomacy and conflict, showing how complicated things still are between the two countries.