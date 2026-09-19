Trump strikes deal giving US 'permanent control' over Greenland security
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a deal with Denmark and Greenland. The agreement grants the US permanent control over security and other related matters on the Arctic island of Greenland. "I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security," Trump wrote on social media.
Security measures
Deal bans adversaries from establishing military bases
The agreement will allow Washington to act in Greenland for the protection of both US and Greenlandic security. It also bans adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments without American approval.
"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will forever have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland," Trump announced.
Military expansion
Plans for larger US military presence on the island
Trump also announced plans for a larger US military presence on the island.
He called the agreement an "Infinite Life" agreement with no end date.
"For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but none of them were able to do anything about it," he said.
The deal is expected to be signed at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York City next week, according to the New York Post.
Twitter Post
Trump's announcement of security agreement
BREAKING NEWS: I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026
Official response
Denmark's PM calls it good for NATO, Europe
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed the agreement, calling it "good for NATO and Europe." She said it strengthens security in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions.
Frederiksen also emphasized that the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark while upholding the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.
The deal follows years of diplomatic tensions over Trump's earlier demands for US control of Greenland.