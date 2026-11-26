President Trump wants to slap new tariffs of up to 25% on nearly all imports from 14 economies, including India, China, and the European Union.

He says it's about stopping structural excess capacity abroad.

But Democrats aren't having it; they see this as just more of Trump's controversial trade moves.

Public hearings are set for January 25, 2027, but Democrats promise to block the plan when they take control of both houses of Congress in January.