Trump seeks $50 billion to modernize airports amid GOP opposition
President Trump wants to spend $50 billion to modernize air traffic control and airports after a big system failure caused tons of flight cancelations.
But several Republican senators aren't on board, saying the original $30 billion request was already high.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he's willing to work with whatever Congress decides.
Republicans call for airline contributions
Republicans argue airlines and system users should chip in for upgrades so taxpayers don't get stuck with the whole bill.
John Kennedy called the funding jump a "huge mistake," while Rand Paul questioned if $50 billion is even needed.
Senate leaders say they want a clear breakdown of costs, and Rick Scott suggests airlines should help, just not by raising ticket prices for travelers.