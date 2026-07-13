US Senator Lindsey Graham's death sparks conspiracy theories
What's the story
The recent death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, a key ally of President Donald Trump, has sent shockwaves through the latter's political base. The 71-year-old senator passed away on July 11 after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness." Emergency services responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Washington, DC home on Saturday evening.
Online reactions
Trump calls Graham 1 of greatest US senators
Graham's death was met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Republican Party, including Trump. The President called Graham "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known." However, his sudden demise also sparked a wave of speculation on social media platforms. Some Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters questioned the timing of his death, considering it came shortly after Graham's visit to Ukraine where he had pushed for stricter sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports.
Speculation details
Podcaster suggests Russia might have killed Graham
The timing of Graham's death, coming a day after his visit to Ukraine and amid calls for more sanctions against Russia, fueled conspiracy theories. MAGA podcaster Clint Russell suggested on X that "there is a decent chance that Russia blew up Lindsey Graham." Former Fox News producer Kylie Jane Kremer hinted at possible Iranian involvement in the senator's death, citing threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Policy impact
Graham's death deprives Trump of loyal ally
Graham was known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, often clashing with America First isolationists over military aid to Ukraine and aggressive stances against Iran. These views made him a polarizing figure within the MAGA movement. However, Trump's unwavering support had kept Graham firmly in the president's political orbit despite long-standing criticism from grassroots conservatives over his interventionist foreign policy and support for overseas military action.
Political impact
Implications for US foreign policy and Trump's inner circle
Graham's death not only leaves a void in the Senate but also deprives Trump of one of his most trusted allies on Capitol Hill. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim replacement until a special election can be held. The reports of Graham's death have led to both public tributes and online speculation, with many focusing on his final trip to Ukraine and its possible implications for US foreign policy.