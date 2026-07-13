US Senator Lindsey Graham's death sparks conspiracy theories

Online reactions

Trump calls Graham 1 of greatest US senators

Graham's death was met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Republican Party, including Trump. The President called Graham "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known." However, his sudden demise also sparked a wave of speculation on social media platforms. Some Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters questioned the timing of his death, considering it came shortly after Graham's visit to Ukraine where he had pushed for stricter sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports.