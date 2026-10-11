Trump sends $500 checks and $90 Medicare payments before midterms
World
As the midterm elections get closer, President Donald Trump is stepping up his financial outreach.
Nearly 1 million people across 30 states just got $500 checks, which Trump says are refunds for Affordable Care Act fees supposedly overcharged during Biden's term.
He's also rolling out $90 payments to help over 20 million seniors with October's Medicare premiums.
Trump orders tax-free diesel in Nebraska
Trump recently signed an order in Nebraska making tax-free dyed diesel more available, aiming to help farming and construction as fuel prices spike from global tensions.
While some critics call this effort "reeks of desperation," Trump says the country has witnessed tremendous growth and that he credited tariffs, adding that his administration can do things Democrats cannot.