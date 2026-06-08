Trump calls for Israel, Iran to stop 'shooting' immediately
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has called on Israel and Iran to immediately cease hostilities. The appeal comes after a fresh round of retaliatory strikes between the two nations, which have heightened tensions in the region, even threatening to spiral into a full-scale war. "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting,'" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He insisted that these latest hostilities would not interfere with ongoing US-Iran negotiations.
Escalating conflict
First direct attack since ceasefire
The recent escalation comes after an April 8 ceasefire, with Israel and Iran exchanging fire early Monday. Hours after Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Iran fired ballistic missiles at northern Israel. This was the first direct attack since the ceasefire. The Israeli military activated air defense systems in response to the incoming threat from Iran's missiles, as well as those from Houthi-held Yemen.
Retaliatory strikes
Israel targets Iranian defense systems
In retaliation, Israel targeted facilities at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in Iran. This was the first strike on an energy site inside Iran since the ceasefire came into effect. The Israeli military also launched a large-scale strike on Iranian defense systems to dismantle air defense capabilities that were reportedly being deployed by Tehran.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump advised Netanyahu against further strikes
The strikes come days after Trump reportedly advised Benjamin Netanyahu against further strikes during a brief phone call on Sunday. A US official quoted by Axios said that Trump asked Netanyahu to hold off on additional attacks as "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal." Despite this, Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which Israeli officials maintain is separate from any ceasefire arrangement involving Iran.