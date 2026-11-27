Trump tells troops Florida Thanksgiving call Iran victory at hand
During his Thanksgiving call from Florida, President Trump told US troops that victory over Iran is "at hand" and urged Iran to come to the table to avoid more conflict.
He also reassured service members that the US remains committed to stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.
Trump doubts Iran ready to negotiate
Trump made it clear he doubts Iranian leaders are ready to negotiate, even though he believes the US holds a strong position.
His comments reflect ongoing efforts to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions and show America isn't backing down on its foreign policy goals.