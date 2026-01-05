'Looks ready to fall': Trump now threatens Colombian president 

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro after the US's controversial abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described both Colombia and Venezuela as "very sick" and said that the government in Bogota was run by "a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States." He suggested possible military intervention in Colombia, saying, "Sounds good to me," when asked about a potential operation.

Call for unity Petro calls for Latin American unity In response to Trump's comments, Petro has urged Latin American countries to unite against such threats. He called on the region to become a global trading partner instead of being subservient. "The US is the first country in the world to bomb a South American capital in all of human history," he said, adding that revenge isn't an option but unity is necessary.

Controversial operation US military intervention in Venezuela sparks controversy The US's seizure of Maduro has been described as a law enforcement operation over 2020 narco-terrorism charges. Critics, however, argue that the move was aimed at controlling Venezuela's oil reserves. This incident is being compared to the 1989 Panama invasion and has raised concerns about Trump's intentions in Latin America. Trump on Sunday insisted that the US is "in charge" of Venezuela, although the country's Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader.