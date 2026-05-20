Trump to attend G7 where Modi is also expected 

United States President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders' meeting in France next month, a White House official told Axios. The summit will be held from June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains, southeastern France. According to a White House official, the agenda will include discussions on artificial intelligence, trade, crime-fighting and global security. According to reports, Indian PM Narendra Modi has also been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the G7 Summit, raising the possibility of a Trump-Modi meeting.

Meeting It would be their first public interaction since February 2025 If the meeting happens, it would be their first public interaction since their last high-profile meeting at the White House in February 2025, when they pledged to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. However, relations soured after Trump took credit for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which was brokered directly with Islamabad. The two leaders were supposed to meet at the G7 Summit in Canada last year, but Trump left abruptly.

Invite There have been recent positive developments A subsequent invitation from Trump for PM Modi to visit Washington was declined due to prior commitments in Croatia. Tensions between India and the US further escalated with the imposition of tariffs by the US for India's purchase of Russian oil. However, there have been recent positive developments. A framework was reached earlier this February, and tariffs were reduced to 18%. The two leaders last spoke on April 17 over a phone call discussing bilateral ties and Middle East situations.

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Agenda details Trump's agenda for G7 summit The White House officials told Axios that the upcoming G7 summit is not expected to result in any signed agreements but will aim to build consensus for future deals. Trump is expected to advocate for linking US foreign aid with trade arrangements that are "mutually beneficial" for both investors and recipient countries. Other topics include reducing regulatory barriers, increasing energy production (especially fossil fuels), and addressing issues related to Iran.

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Tensions rise Change in tone from European capitals The G7 Summit also comes amid heightened tensions between the US and its allies over their differing stance on many issues. Trump has been critical of NATO allies like the UK, France, Germany and Italy for not supporting Washington in its conflict with Iran. This has led to a change in tone from European capitals. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently called the US Germany's "most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance."