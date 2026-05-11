Trump to visit China on May 13-15

United States President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13-15, Beijing confirmed on Monday. During his stay, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss various issues, including Iran and trade relations between the two countries. A foreign ministry spokesperson said, "At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald J Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15."

Diplomatic goals Trump's 1st visit to China during 2nd term Officials said the meeting in Beijing is expected to be "highly symbolic," with the main goal of easing trade tensions and addressing issues related to Iran. Other topics like tariffs, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals may also be discussed between the two leaders. This will be Trump's first visit to China during his second term as US President.

Key discussions Trump likely to pressure China over ties with Tehran A senior US official said that Trump is likely to "apply pressure" on China over its ties with Tehran during the visit. The official added that Trump has already raised concerns with Xi about Chinese oil sales to Iran and Russia, as well as exports of dual-use goods. Trade talks will also include a possible extension of a year-long truce agreed last October in South Korea.

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