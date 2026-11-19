Trump touts veto leverage as Democrats take control of Congress
Donald Trump is staying upbeat about his plans as president, even though Democrats are set to control Congress from January 2027.
In a recent Fox News interview, he pointed out that his presidential veto gives him some real leverage: "They do all the bills they want, I just go veto, veto, veto," he joked.
Trump frames veto to restart talks
Trump is now framing his veto as a way to kickstart talks with Democratic leaders.
He's already been called by some of them and is thinking about blocking certain bills, including ones on health care, to get everyone back to the table.
Despite the midterm results, he's signaling that he wants to work together: "I respect them. They won."