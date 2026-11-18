Trump travels to Shenzhen to meet Xi Jinping and Putin
President Donald Trump is making a trip to Shenzhen to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The big topics on the table: Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, trade, and the rise of artificial intelligence.
True to his style, Trump is skipping scripts: he's hoping that building personal connections can actually move the needle on these global issues.
Trump meets Quad leaders in Manila
Before landing in China, President Donald Trump stopped in Manila where he met with leaders of the Quad alliance and was feted at a formal dinner with Southeast Asian leaders and signed a trade statement with Thailand.
Later, he's aiming for progress on Ukraine's conflict and plans to discuss how fast-growing artificial intelligence could shake up both economies and security worldwide.
There's even talk about possible side meetings with leaders like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as tensions run high across the region.