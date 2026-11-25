Trump urges Jensen Huang tell truth on NVIDIA China exports
Donald Trump has some advice for NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang: "just tell the truth" about the company's business in China.
Huang is about to face Congress over claims that NVIDIA may have dodged US export rules on AI chips, and lawmakers are set to dig deep into whether any lines were crossed.
Trump floats pardon for Jensen Huang
Trump also floated the idea of a presidential pardon for Huang, though he thinks it might not be needed.
Meanwhile, Huang's role as CEO comes as he faces scrutiny over both export practices and an alleged connection with someone linked to Chinese intelligence.
The hearings will focus on whether NVIDIA sold AI chips to China through other countries, something Congress is taking seriously right now.