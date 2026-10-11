Trump urges removal of Volodymyr Zelensky over Russian refinery airstrikes
Donald Trump is making headlines again, this time by urging Ukraine to remove President Zelensky and stop airstrikes on Russian oil refineries.
He's blaming Zelensky for Russia's continuing war on the country and Kyiv's airstrikes for high diesel prices in the US and worldwide.
Trump's push comes just after he agreed to ramp up Russian diesel exports, hoping to lower fuel costs.
This rift could make it tougher for Europe to get US support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.
US reiterates support amid Zaporizhzhia bombing
White House negotiators recently reminded everyone of America's past help to Ukraine but made no explicit threat to cut off intelligence.
Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its strikes on Russian refineries, saying they're needed for defense.
On a somber note, Russian aerial bombs hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 20 people, including three children, a reminder that the conflict is far from over.
So far, Zelensky didn't immediately respond to Trump's comments.