Trump urges removal of Volodymyr Zelensky over Russian refinery airstrikes

Donald Trump is making headlines again, this time by urging Ukraine to remove President Zelensky and stop airstrikes on Russian oil refineries.

He's blaming Zelensky for Russia's continuing war on the country and Kyiv's airstrikes for high diesel prices in the US and worldwide.

Trump's push comes just after he agreed to ramp up Russian diesel exports, hoping to lower fuel costs.

This rift could make it tougher for Europe to get US support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.