'Very big things will happen': Trump warns Iranian regime
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he is in "deciding mode" over the ongoing conflict with Iran. He warned that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future" if the Iranian regime does not "behave." The comments come after Tehran reportedly communicated its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through mediators.
Conflict resolution
Trump reveals 3 options he's considering for resolving conflict
In a conversation with Fox News, Trump revealed he was considering three options for resolving the conflict: "wiping Iran out," "letting them rot economically," or "making a deal."
His remarks come ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported that a senior delegation is expected to accompany him.
Negotiation terms
Iran's 7 conditions to US
Iran has reportedly put forth seven conditions to the United States via Qatar, the mediator.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator, confirmed that it submitted these conditions.
Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, also reiterated Tehran's demands for an end to hostilities on all fronts and the release of frozen funds.
Retaliation threat
IRGC threatens retaliation, accuses Gulf leaders of approving US attacks
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any new US attack would lead to retaliation across the region.
"If an attack does take place, all US bases and interests in the region will become targets of continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitations or considerations," it said.
Tehran has also accused some Gulf leaders of "double-dealing," alleging that they had given approval for US attacks.
Ongoing conflict
US in touch with Yemen's Houthi rebels, says Trump
Meanwhile, Trump said Washington is in touch with Yemen's Houthi rebels after their recent ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.
He said the group had agreed not to target American personnel.
The Houthis's attacks have raised fears of a wider regional conflict, especially after their assault on Riyadh and Yanbu port.
Diplomatic strain
France to summon Iranian ambassador after French-language center shut down
Amid rising tensions, France has said it would summon Iran's ambassador after Iranian authorities shut down a French-language center in Tehran.
Iran's judiciary said the center was accused of "illegal acts" violating diplomatic conventions.
This adds to the list of issues between Tehran and European governments as regional tensions continue to escalate.